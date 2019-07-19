UPDATE | Former exec of YMCA's Camp Fitch will plead to child porn charges

ERIE, Pa.

The former executive director of Camp Fitch is expected to plead guilty Aug. 12 to child pornography charges filed earlier this month in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania.

A bill of information was filed July 8 against Matthew E. Poese, accusing him of possessing child pornography from November 2018 until June.

Poese is accused of images on computer files he could view on an electronic device, according to the bill of information.

Thomas M. Gasce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Youngstown, said in a statement that none of the charges against Poese allege any misconduct or or inappropriate with any Camp Fitch member.

“We are aware of the charge against Matt Poese and are deeply disturbed and saddened by his alleged actions,” Gasce said.

Poese was also banned from any Camp Fitch or YMCA property as soon as the Y learned of the investigation. He was fired June 19, the statement said.

Gasce said in the statement all background checks on Poese before he was hired came back clean and that he has never been in trouble while he worked at Camp Fitch.

“We take our responsibility to children and their families very seriously,” Gasce said in the statement. “We have a series of measures in place to keep kids safe, including thorough background checks on all employees and required staff training on recognizing and preventing child abuse. We also work with Praesidium, renowned authorities and institutional consultants, focused solely on the elimination of child abuse within organizations.”