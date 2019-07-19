Rained-out Michael Weber concert at Morley gets is rescheduled


July 19, 2019 at 10:07a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The free concert by the Michael Weber Show at Morley Pavilion in Mill Creek Park that was rained out on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., according to officials of the park.

Morley Pavilion is located in the Wick Recreation Area, off McCollum Road on the West Side.

The concert by Akron-based rocker Weber is part of the park’s summer series at the Morley.

