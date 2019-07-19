Rained-out Michael Weber concert at Morley gets is rescheduled
YOUNGSTOWN
The free concert by the Michael Weber Show at Morley Pavilion in Mill Creek Park that was rained out on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., according to officials of the park.
Morley Pavilion is located in the Wick Recreation Area, off McCollum Road on the West Side.
The concert by Akron-based rocker Weber is part of the park’s summer series at the Morley.
