Pedestrian injured

BOARDMAN

A man was struck by a car traveling on U.S. Route 224 at 7:25 p.m. Thursday and is in serious condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian Steven Boyd, 30, of Youngstown was transported to St. Elizabeth and is in serious condition.

The driver, Andrew Schrembeck, 16, of Boardman, was not injured.

Schrembeck was driving westbound on 224 near state Route 7 (Market Street) in the left turn lane. Boyd crossed 224 in the path of Schrembeck, causing his vehicle to strike Boyd, according to the patrol.

Reduce electricity use

HUBBARD

The city’s electric department is asking residents to reduce electricity use today from 3 to 7 p.m. as temperatures will be in the high 90s.

A portion of the city’s electric rates are a result of transmission charges, which are based on demand on the hottest and coldest days of the year. By lowering electric usage on those days, customers can help keep electric rates lower in the future.

Customers can lower usage by taking measures such as shutting lights off when leaving a room, unplugging unused electronics and appliances and grilling out instead of cooking indoors.

Handel’s closed

YOUNGSTOWN

Handel’s ice cream location at Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street is temporarily closed after being robbed Saturday.

A sign at the store reads: “For the safety of our customers and employees, this location will be temporarily closed while we evaluate protective security measures.”

Accused in car fires

YOUNGSTOWN

Police on Wednesday took two men accused of setting cars on fire into custody on separate warrants.

Derrick Sample, 48, who is homeless, is accused of a June 25 car fire on West Princeton Avenue on the South Side. He was served with the warrant in the Mahoning County jail, where he was on an unrelated charge.

Edward Johnston, 28, of Austintown, surrendered at the police department on an arson warrant for a July 9 car fire on East Ravenwood Avenue, also on the South Side. He also was booked into the jail.

Both men are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

2 caught with drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found suspected marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana laced with LSD after a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop at West LaClede and Glenwood avenues on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car driven by Jason Dunkle-Thacker, 24, of East Judson Avenue, for running a stop sign. A passenger, Antonio Wright, 24, said the car was his and everything illegal in the car was also his. Wright also gave police a bag of suspected heroin and a bag of suspected marijuana, and on the way to the Mahoning County jail told police he had more drugs in his pants. Deputies there found a bag of suspected heroin in his pants, reports said.

Reports said police found suspected marijuana on a third passenger, Richard Lisbon. 26, of Woodford Avenue, and when it was tested, the results showed it was laced with LSD. Inside the car police found a large bag of suspected marijuana and four smaller bags of suspected marijuana.

Wright and Lisbon were arrested on drug charges and Dunkle-Thacker was cited for driving under suspension.

In custody after chase

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man was taken into custody about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on the South Side after a chase that started when officers investigated a possible break-in at a vacant house.

Joseph Turner, 33, is in the county jail on a charge of breaking and entering as well as a probation violation. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, they found an SUV in the drive that pulled away at high speed. Officers chased it, lost sight of it, and later found it abandoned in a field at Hillman Street.

Turner was caught on a nearby street after a witness described someone who ran through her yard. Police found a hot water tank inside the SUV and at the vacant home, they discovered a door that was kicked in.

Possible cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters say a stove on the upper floor of a 2702 Volney Road duplex may have caught fire about 9 a.m. Thursday. Crews encountered heavy smoke when they arrived at the South Side home. There were no injuries.

Surplus food giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN

Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a surplus food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon today. Recipients must bring a photo ID.