Panelmatic wins pact

YOUNGSTOWN

Panelmatic Youngstown Inc., 1125 Meadowbrook Ave., won a $42,057 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of power distribution panels.

Ribbon-cutting event

YOUNGSTOWN

A ribbon-cutting will be at 5 p.m. today to celebrate the opening of Rev’s Ribs, 832 Elm St., on the North Side.

Rev’s Ribs is a new food venture featuring a mobile barbecue truck. The operators will be on hand for The Lineup on Baldwin and Elm from 5 to 9 p.m.

Common Wealth Kitchen Incubator, part of Common Wealth Inc., a nonprofit that helps people own and manage a small business, helped Rev’s Ribs get its start and is sponsoring the ribbon-cutting.

Toys ‘R’ Us plans a small comeback

NEW YORK

The first two new Toys ‘R’ Us stores – one in Texas, the other in New Jersey – will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Richard Barry, a former Toys ‘R’ Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.

Plans are to open a Toys ‘R’ Us store in The Galleria mall in Houston, and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet. Barry noted stores opening later will be about 10,000 square feet.

Epstein denied bail in sex-abuse case

NEW YORK

A judge who denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges Thursday said he poses a danger to the public and seems to still have an uncontrollable urge for sexual conduct with or in the presence of underage girls.

Epstein, 66, also might use his “great wealth and vast resources” to flee the country, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges.

In the written ruling released hours later, Judge Berman cited the discovery in Epstein’s mansion after his July 6 arrest of a trove of sexually suggestive photographs of nude underage and adult females.

Jet2 sends big bill to passenger for flight return to London

LONDON

A passenger accused of severe misbehavior on a Jet2 flight that had to return to London’s Stansted Airport in June has received a huge bill from the airline.

The airline has accused Chloe Haines of “aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” on a flight and sent her a bill for $106,000. She also has been banned from the airline for the rest of her life.

Officials say the plane bound for Turkey had to return to Stansted and was escorted by two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets.

The 25-year-old British woman was arrested by Essex Police when the plane landed and is free on bail.

She was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft. She is scheduled to be in court Aug. 21.

Staff/wire reports