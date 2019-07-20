NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill has been cleared to report to Chiefs training camp next week after the NFL said today it would not suspend the star wide receiver under its personal conduct policy after a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.

The league spent eight hours interviewing Hill late last month about the case, which came to light after a recording of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, aired on television station KCTV5.

During the conversation, Espinal accused Hill of hurting their son. Police launched an investigation into potential child abuse, but the Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney announced he could not charge Hill because it was not clear how the boy had sustained his injuries.

"Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said in a statement. "He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

The Chiefs report to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, next week. Their first full-squad workout is scheduled for July 27.

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp," the Chiefs said in a statement. "The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team."

Hill issued a statement later Friday in which he thanked the Chiefs, including team owner Clark Hunt and coach Andy Reid, along with their fans for sticking by him through the investigation.

"The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father," he said. "The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL's decision."