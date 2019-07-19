Master plan to ebb Boardman flooding to be drafted

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

CANFIELD

As the ABC Water and Storm Water District starts working on the area’s failing storm water infrastructure, residents of Boardman are wondering, when will we see results?

“Is there a way to find out if we’re even on the radar?” asked Mary Ann Barringer.

Carol Grove also wanted to know. She lives near what is referred to as the “Boardman ditch.”

“The answer is absolutely yes,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree, who is Boardman’s representative on the ABC board. “Our priority list comes from complaints.”

But soon, it will be backed by comprehensive hydrology data.

At a meeting Thursday, the district board passed a resolution to hire CT Consultants to create a watershed master plan for Boardman. The district will enter into negotiations with the firm regarding fee structure and the scope of work. The plan will guide the district’s decisions regarding storm water projects.

Loree explained that the master plan will be made public as well as the consultants’ recommendations for prioritizing storm water projects. He also recommended the creation of a citizen committee to work with the engineer.

But some residents present were concerned that the creation of a master plan will delay action on the township’s most pressing storm water issues.

“I encourage you to spend a minimal amount on consultants at this time and have them rapidly identify situations that need to be mitigated immediately,” said Andres Visnapuu.

Loree explained that the district has moved forward on some of those issues.

For example, the district aims to acquire four homes on Cadillac and Wildwood drives that qualify for hazard mitigation grants. The money would allow the district to purchase and potentially raze the homes that lie in flood prone zones.

A representative from the Small Business Administration was also present at Thursday’s meeting to discuss federal assistance for renters, homeowners and businesses affected by the May 28 flooding event. Representatives from the SBA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up a disaster recovery center at the Boardman administrative building Monday. The DRC will be open Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 19.