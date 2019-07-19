Liberty’s road paving program started this week

Staff report

LIBERTY

The township road paving program started Wednesday with Keefer Road.

Starting Thursday and ending today, a portion of Cardinal Drive will be closed for road paving, said Tim Monroe, head of the township road department,

The rainy weather and short staffing had delayed road paving, Monroe said.

In other business, at a trustees’ meeting, township fiscal officer Steve Shelton will request an amended certificate from the county auditor to increase the appropriations in the general, police and fire funds because the township collected a higher amount of revenue than expected.

Townships appropriate a certain amount of funds each year and can adjust if the amount is less or more than had been estimated.

Township trustees approved increasing appropriations in the general fund by $250,000, the police fund by $125,000 and the fire fund by $50,000 and certifying the funds.

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar approved the motion; Trustee Jodi Stoyak was out of town.

The increase in revenue was primarily from Optotraffic, the speed-camera company that services Liberty, along with higher real-estate and hotel taxes, Shelton said.