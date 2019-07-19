Gun found on couch

YOUNGSTOWN

Police investigating drug activity and serving a search warrant about 5:55 p.m. Thursday at a 411 Willis Ave. home arrested a man after they found a .22-caliber revolver on a couch he was sitting on.

Reports said James Jordan, 38, of West Marion Avenue, was sitting on the couch which was on the porch when officers arrived. When he stood up the gun was underneath where he was sitting.

Jordan was charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police also found three crack pipes and a scale at the home, reports said. Three other people were also issued misdemeanor citations.