Food distribution Saturday in Cornersburg
YOUNGSTOWN — Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, will have a surplus food distribution from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for recipients in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring reusable bags.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2019 midnight
Surplus food
- April 29, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- April 26, 2019 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- April 24, 2015 midnight
Food/breakfast/clothing
- February 27, 2015 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.