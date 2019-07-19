Mauthe Bridge accessiblity

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

The embattled Poland Municipal Forest Board has encountered another challenge to its efforts to repair the Mauthe Bridge, which has been closed for nearly a year.

A frequent critic of the board, Phillip Pillin, contends that the plans for the repair violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Village council and the forest board have argued the bridge project is exempt from the law.

Village Councilman Michael Thompson, who is a lawyer, explained why: “Everything on both sides of the bridge is accessible.”

He said when it comes to wilderness areas, ADA compliance is required where public land offers programs and services. For example, if the bridge was the only route to a public basketball court, it would have to be accessible.

“It is a historic structure, where to try and make it ADA-compliant is economically infeasible,” said Thompson.

The law contains exemptions for certain historic structures that are repaired. The bridge was constructed in 1959.

But Pillin claims that the work done on the bridge is not simply a repair.

“They’re replacing the entire bridge,” he said. “It’s a historic bridge, but if they are going to completely renovate it, then they should make it accessible to everyone.”

Pillin has been challenging the board’s position on the matter since discussion of the project started last fall.

The repair plans, which were created by MS Consultants of Youngstown, were publicly released May 28. MS Consultants estimated that the project would cost about $86,000.

Poland Village Council approved the project bid package at a special meeting July 9.

If so much money is being spent, Pillin said, the bridge should be made accessible.

“You can’t even get a baby stroller up there. I tried that with my son,” Pillin said. “It just doesn’t make any sense in this day and age.”