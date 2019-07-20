Cleveland cops say man kicked out of store returns with explosive
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man kicked out of store returned and detonated an explosive.
Cleveland police say the blast this afternoon damaged a small front window and a parked car’s windshield. A woman was treated for back injuries after she jumped out of her car.
Cleveland.com reports that deputy chief Harold Pretel says employees of a Family Dollar store asked the man to leave because he was panhandling.
Police say he returned and placed an explosive device next to the store window. He was arrested shortly after it fired.
Pretel says police intelligence and arson units are investigating and trying to determine the explosive’s makeup.
The man’s name wasn’t released immediately.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 15, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Police: Pennsylvania man passed out in cop’s car cited for drunkenness
- July 25, 2001 midnight
LIBERTY Suspect in fight is arrested after trying to flee in cop car
- December 18, 2001 midnight
Gunpoint robbery
- August 26, 2004 midnight
Assault charge
- November 15, 2004 midnight
Cops seek two men in holdup of store
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.