Child porn suspect arraigned
YOUNGSTOWN — A South Hazelwood Avenue man who police said refused to let them in his house earlier this week while they served a search warrant investigating child pornography was arraigned today on four felonies in municipal court.
Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $16,500 for Nicholas Yukon, 29, on a felony charge of tampering with evidence, a felony charge of pandering obscenity, a felony charge of possession of criminal tools and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice.
Members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were serving a warrant at Yukon’s home but he refused to let police inside and was taken into custody. Additional charges could be filed as a result of the investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 17, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Police arrest man on South Hazelwood in child porn investigation
- July 17, 2019 12:42 p.m.
Search warrant served in child porn investigation
- July 18, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Man arrested while warrant served
- March 7, 2014 12:02 a.m.
2 Warren men accused of downloading child porn
- December 10, 2011 8:50 p.m.
Police charge Pa. priest with possession of child porn
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.