BREAKING: UPDATE | UK foreign secretary: 2 vessels seized by Iran

Champion barn boasts of Packard automobile history


July 19, 2019 at 11:35a.m.

story tease

Photo by Ed Runyan | Officials dedicated a Packard automobile mural Friday morning on the barn of Don and Helen Fenstermaker on state Route 305 in Champion. It is part of the Ohio History Barn Project, which is funded with private donations and run by the Ohio History Connection.

CHAMPION

Packard automobiles were full of technological innovations — from windshield wipers to air conditioning. And that is a great reason to celebrate them, an audience was told Friday morning at the unveiling of a Packard mural on a barn on state Route 305 in Champion.

The artist who created the mural was there, along with Don and Helen Fenstermaker, the owners of the barn. Both Fenstermakers worked for Packard Electric, the Warren company that spawned the Packard automobile and became a world leader in wiring harnesses.

The mural is part of the Ohio History Barn Project, which is funded with private donations and run by the Ohio History Connection.

Read MORE in Saturday's VINDICATOR.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000