Champion barn boasts of Packard automobile history
CHAMPION
Packard automobiles were full of technological innovations — from windshield wipers to air conditioning. And that is a great reason to celebrate them, an audience was told Friday morning at the unveiling of a Packard mural on a barn on state Route 305 in Champion.
The artist who created the mural was there, along with Don and Helen Fenstermaker, the owners of the barn. Both Fenstermakers worked for Packard Electric, the Warren company that spawned the Packard automobile and became a world leader in wiring harnesses.
The mural is part of the Ohio History Barn Project, which is funded with private donations and run by the Ohio History Connection.
Read MORE in Saturday's VINDICATOR.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 17, 2019 10:02 a.m.
Unveiling of the Packard automobile Ohio History barn mural is Friday
- July 18, 2019 midnight
Police investigate break-ins, vandalism
- August 6, 2004 midnight
PENNSYLVANIA Murals, exhibits mark the route of Lincoln Highway
- October 13, 2015 10:55 p.m.
Warren grad seeking to bring his company headquarters to former Packard plant
- March 17, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Poland Historical Society to restore ‘window into the past’
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.