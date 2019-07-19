Champion barn boasts of Packard automobile history

CHAMPION

Packard automobiles were full of technological innovations — from windshield wipers to air conditioning. And that is a great reason to celebrate them, an audience was told Friday morning at the unveiling of a Packard mural on a barn on state Route 305 in Champion.

The artist who created the mural was there, along with Don and Helen Fenstermaker, the owners of the barn. Both Fenstermakers worked for Packard Electric, the Warren company that spawned the Packard automobile and became a world leader in wiring harnesses.

The mural is part of the Ohio History Barn Project, which is funded with private donations and run by the Ohio History Connection.

