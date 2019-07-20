Central Command says US intensifying air patrols near Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. Central Command says the U.S. has intensified air patrols over the Strait of Hormuz in response to the Iranian seizure of a British tanker.

A Central Command spokesman, Lt. Col. Earl Brown, says a small number of additional patrol aircraft are flying in international airspace to monitor the situation.

He also says Central Command's naval arm has been in contact with U.S. ships operating in the area to ensure their safety.