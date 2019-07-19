Man indicted in February attack

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Canfield Township man arrested this past winter in an attack on his wife and daughter.

Louis Markulin, 60, of Brixton Crest, faces two felony counts of kidnapping, three felony counts of felonious assault, five misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and five misdemeanor charges of assault.

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 attack at his home where Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Markulin after they told deputies he assaulted both of them, reports said.

Reports said Markulin started beating his 19-year-old daughter after they argued over a job application she submitted. The daughter ran away. When Markulin’s wife tried to follow her, he struck her several times in the back with a broom, reports said.

Reports said at the emergency room the daughter had two black eyes, a swollen nose and a swollen right ear, according to the report.

The mother had injuries to her hand, where she tried to shield her head from the blows.

Markulin is free on bond since his arraignment in county area court in Canfield. He is not allowed to have any contact with his home or the victims in the case.

The grand jury Thursday also indicted these people on these charges:

Forrest G. Johnson, 77, of Akron, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keith L. Black, 58, Fifth Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Joseph Holliday, 27, Friendship Road, Beaver Falls, Pa., possession of fentanyl-related compound, two counts of receiving stolen property, falsification and possessing drug abuse instrument.

Eric D. Ross, 21, San Pedro Drive, burglary.

Jill E. Hoolahan, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Kimberly M. Goudy, Spruce Avenue, Sharon, Pa., five counts of forgery.

Brandon A. Brown, 35, South Beverly Avenue, Austintown, tampering with evidence.

Aaron Robinson, 23, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of failure to provide notice or change of address.

Devita L. Richard, 50, Palmer Avenue, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with forfeiture specifications.

Eric R. Cornelius, 19, South Raccoon Road, Austintown, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Brandon Pierce, 35, Aravesta Avenue, Boardman, nine counts of theft of drugs.

Louis E. O’Brien, 62, Rennells Avenue, Hubbard, possession of drugs.

Crystal Burwell, 40, Afton Avenue, Boardman, two counts of operating a vehicle impaired.

Jeffrey T. Halleck, 39, North Hazelwood Avenue, failure to verify address.

Daniel A. Gould, 32, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to provide change of address.