Camp ex-director expected to plead guilty to child-porn charges

Staff report

ERIE, Pa.

The former executive director of Camp Fitch is expected to plead guilty Aug. 12 to child-pornography charges filed in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania.

A bill of information was filed July 8 against Matthew E. Poese, accusing him of possessing child pornography from November 2018 until June.

Poese is accused of having images on computer files that he could view on an electronic device, according to the bill of information by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Western Pennsylvania.

The YMCA of Youngstown has operated at Camp Fitch in Pennsylvania, which was founded in 1914 on the banks of the Little Beaver River and moved to Lake Erie 85 years ago. According to its website, about 16,000 people visit the camp each year to take advantage of its programs.

Thomas M. Gasce, president and CEO of the YMCA of Youngstown, said in a statement that none of the charges against Poese alleges any misconduct or inappropriate behavior with any Camp Fitch member.

