Boys, Girls Club annual Bash draws hundreds

YOUNGSTOWN

Over the summer, Germaine McAlpine was proud to hear youngsters taking personal ownership of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown – “this is my club,” he heard them say.

During its third annual Backyard BBQ Bash fundraiser Friday at the Oak Hill Avenue club, members showed off “their club” to supporters.

“When they’re walking around here and they’re proud of ‘their’ club … they’re trying to give [visitors] a tour and introduce themselves – that shows me they really appreciate it,” said McAlpine, the club’s executive director.

More than 20 local sponsors donated $21,500 and put up prizes for the Friday fundraiser’s basket raffle. Shaker’s Bar and Grill of Girard catered. Soul-funk outfit Howard Howell and The Point 5 Band jammed beneath a pointed tent on the club’s back green. Partygoers played large-size lawn versions of Jenga and Connect Four.

McAlpine said last year’s Bash hosted about 150 guests, but he expected closer to 250 people for this year’s outing.

