Boardman boosters say Spartan Stadium approaches finish line

BOARDMAN

Bulldozers are busy, moving along on the third and final phase of the Spartan Stadium Project. The Boardman Athletic Boosters have committed $800,000 to Phase 3, and are excited that donations are still coming in to help reach that goal.

“As we see the dirt moving again at the stadium entrance, some major donations are starting to roll in,” said Booster President Bruce Flyak. “We want to thank Steve Cocca, who has just donated $25,000 to the Stadium Project’s Final Phase.”

With this latest donation, Cocca, a 1992 Spartan graduate, has committed a total of $50,000 to Spartan Stadium. The first Cocca’s Pizza opened in Boardman in 1982, and has since grown to nine locations. “We really feel it is important to give back to the community that has supported our family business since 1982,” said Cocca.

“Steve has been a great supporter of the Stadium Project and his latest donation will be recognized with signage on the home side of Spartan Stadium.” said Flyak. “We couldn’t have done this without community support, and while it took 3 phases and several years-- a project of this scope is an amazing testament to the determination and generosity of our entire Boardman Community.”





Phase 3 includes boys and girls locker rooms with a total of 134 lockers, a formal front facade with donor wall, concessions with eating area, public restrooms, and ticket booths.



Fundraising is ongoing-- and there are still ways you can help to get to the finish line. “The locker campaign and brick campaign are still open. You can leave a legacy when you donate,” said Flyak.