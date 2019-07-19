BREAKING: UPDATE | UK foreign secretary: 2 vessels seized by Iran

Alligator found near Pittsburgh store; 4th found since May


July 19, 2019 at 12:54p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby alligator has been found in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh, making it the fourth alligator discovered roaming around the city since May.

Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko tells the Tribune Review an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday morning near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that reptile’s owner should send them a message.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet.

Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.

On June 8, a 2 1/2-foot-long alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long gator was captured near a park.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000