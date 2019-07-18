youngstown Men plead guilty to rape charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men set for trial this week on charges of rape of a 17-year-old girl have pleaded guilty.

Mose D. Fleetion Jr., 28, of Neosho Road, and Charles A. Griffin, 30, of Hudson Avenue were secretly indicted in February 2018 on rape and sexual battery charges.

Both were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with whom they’d been drinking in November 2017.

The girl was unconscious at the time of the assault and unable to resist or consent, according to the indictment.

Fleetion, then a Youngstown State University student, and Griffin each posted $60,000 bonds – which also barred them from having contact with the victim – and were granted several allowances to drive to work and school, to transport their children to school and to attend family dinners, religious services as well as the live births of their children, records show.

Griffin, however, violated conditions of his house arrest in July 2018 and was sentenced to three days in the Mahoning County jail.

Both are set for sentencing Sept. 4 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of common pleas court.