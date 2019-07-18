youngstown Men plead guilty to rape charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Two men set for trial this week on charges of rape of a 17-year-old girl have pleaded guilty.
Mose D. Fleetion Jr., 28, of Neosho Road, and Charles A. Griffin, 30, of Hudson Avenue were secretly indicted in February 2018 on rape and sexual battery charges.
Both were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl with whom they’d been drinking in November 2017.
The girl was unconscious at the time of the assault and unable to resist or consent, according to the indictment.
Fleetion, then a Youngstown State University student, and Griffin each posted $60,000 bonds – which also barred them from having contact with the victim – and were granted several allowances to drive to work and school, to transport their children to school and to attend family dinners, religious services as well as the live births of their children, records show.
Griffin, however, violated conditions of his house arrest in July 2018 and was sentenced to three days in the Mahoning County jail.
Both are set for sentencing Sept. 4 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito of common pleas court.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 9, 2018 midnight
Rape suspects receive $60,000 bond
- March 9, 2004 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Revised indictment delays trial in rape of 2-year-old
- March 11, 2004 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Revised indictment delays trial in rape of 2-year-old
- February 26, 2004 midnight
CHILD RAPE CASE 4th time for plea change
- February 24, 2004 midnight
CHILD RAPE CASE 4th time for plea change
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.