Two arrested on car arson warrants

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday took two men into custody on separate warrants for car fires.

Derrick Sample, 48, who is homeless, is accused of a June 25 car fire on West Princeton Avenue. He was served with the warrant in the Mahoning County jail, where he already was on an unrelated charge.

Edward Johnston, 28, of Austintown, turned himself in at the police department on an arson warrant for a July 9 car fire on East Ravenwood Avenue. He was booked into the jail.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.