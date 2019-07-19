Tim Ryan to appear July 30 on debate stage in Detroit
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will appear July 30 on stage for the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.
Ryan was selected fifth in the CNN debate draw show live tonight.
