Tim Ryan to appear July 30 on debate stage in Detroit


July 18, 2019 at 8:17p.m.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will appear July 30 on stage for the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

Ryan was selected fifth in the CNN debate draw show live tonight.

