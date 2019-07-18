Stove at Volney duplex possible cause of fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Firefighters say a stove on the upper floor of a 2702 Volney Road duplex may have caught fire about 9 a.m. today.
Crews encountered heavy smoke when they arrived and are now venting the top floor. There are no injuries.
