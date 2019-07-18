Stove at Volney duplex possible cause of fire


July 18, 2019 at 9:32a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters say a stove on the upper floor of a 2702 Volney Road duplex may have caught fire about 9 a.m. today.

Crews encountered heavy smoke when they arrived and are now venting the top floor.  There are no injuries.

