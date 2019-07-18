Marc Dann speed camera case against Girard moves forward

Judge allows drivers to join class-action suit

Staff report

GIRARD

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court is allowing all people who were issued a citation for allegedly traveling in excess of 55 miles per hour between Dec. 7, 2017, and Jan. 7, 2018, westbound on Interstate 80 to join a class-action lawsuit against Girard and Blue Line Solutions.

Atty. Marc Dann filed the litigation last year.

The litigation against the city and Blue Line Solutions, a Maryland-based speed camera company, revolves around the contested speed limit the month after construction ended on I-80.

The typical speed limit is 65 miles per hour, but during construction it was reduced to 55 mph. The city enforced the temporary reduced speed limit because the construction contractor left the reduced speed-limit signs up, but an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman said last year the journalized speed limit was 65 mph.

Dann alleges more than 7,000 drivers who were driving above 55 mph were wrongfully ticketed.

“This is a classic situation where a class-action lawsuit makes the most sense because lots of individuals have small claims,” Dann said.

The city has the option to appeal this ruling, which was made last Friday.

The Vindicator reached out to Girard Mayor James Melfi for comment Wednesday but was unsuccessful.

Miles Black of Canfield, Melissa Black of Canfield, Lorraine Morris of Louisville, John Perfette of Warren, Samuel Rotz of Hubbard and John Beal of Diamond are plaintiffs in the case.

There will be a status conference Aug. 8 in Judge Logan’s courtroom.