Police investigate break-ins, vandalism

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a spate of car break-ins and vandalism that occurred on West Boulevard between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

One victim reported her laptop was stolen from her unlocked car. A second victim reported shelves were stolen from his unlocked car, and the suspect spray painted “TY” on the side of the vehicle.

Two victims living at 7410 West Blvd. reported their cars had been spray painted. The suspect had stolen spray paint from one of the vehicles and painted “TY” on the side.

Four additional victims living at 5200 West Blvd. reported items were taken from their unlocked cars.

Video surveillance at the apartment complex shows two white males in their mid-20s and one white female with blonde hair in her 30s taking items from various vehicles. They were driving a silver sedan with the license plate covered.

Italian festival runs through Saturday

LOWELLVILLE

The 124th Lowellville Mount Carmel Society Italian Festival kicked off Wednesday night and runs through Saturday.

The festival takes place adjacent to the Lowellville Mount Carmel Society on Washington Street and opens every night at 6 p.m.

Musical entertainment will include performances by Steve Fazzini, Nunzio and Edwards and The Locals, as well as the Mount Carmel Society Band.

The festival will also feature food vendors, rides and a bocce tournament.

A fireworks display by Zambelli fireworks will end the festival Saturday night beginning at 11 p.m., and the Baby Doll Dance will be tonight and Friday.

Admission is free.

Safe Sitter classes

Space is still available in the three remaining Safe Sitter classes to be offered this summer through the support of Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley.

Scholarships are available for children from families who cannot pay.

Safe Sitter courses equip girls and boys entering grade six or higher with the information and skills all sitters should have: basic first aid, rescue breathing, accident prevention, childcare tips, what to do if a child chokes and how and when to call for help.

The daylong course will be offered at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on July 30, and at St. Joseph Warren Hospital July 23 and Aug. 6. The class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $30 per student. Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 330-480-3070.

Man gets 25 years to life

WARREN

Michael D. Riley Jr., 42, of Fairmount Street Northeast, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine counts of rape, one that carries a life prison sentence. The offenses stemmed from sexual assaults in Warren against two girls who were 12 to 15 years old at the time of the crimes – between 2014 and 2018. His plea was before Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Men face rape charges

WARREN

Joshua B. Vigorito, 32, of Ann Avenue in Niles, was indicted Wednesday on one count of rape and one of kidnapping involving a woman in late May. If convicted, he could get about 20 years in prison.

Also indicted Wednesday was Daemin A. Robinson, 22, of Lincoln Avenue in Salem on one count of rape. His indictment alleges he committed the crime in Warren on or about May 12. If convicted, he could get about 10 years in prison.

Doctors donate $13K

HUBBARD

Doctors Mark and Rudy Braydich of Braydich Dental, 45 E. Liberty St., will donate $13,000 to Project Making Kids Count, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by Jenny Kennedy, the mission of which is to make the lives of vulnerable children and their families better.

The donation is the proceeds from the Braydich Smiles for Charity campaign, which ran March 1 to June 30 this year, during which people had their teeth professionally whitened for $100.

The entire amount is donated to a charitable organization chosen by the Braydich Dental Team.

Apollo 11 library event

WARREN

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library will have an event at 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 mission that resulted in Neil Armstrong being the first person to step foot on the moon.

Armstrong lived in Warren and Champion as a boy and took his first airplane ride at an airstrip on Parkman Road Northwest in the city, the present location of the First Flight Lunar Module, built to memorialize that flight and Armstrong’s historic first step on the moon.

The library event will include the opportunity to see the NASA footage of the moon walk, plus astronaut-themed activities. The public will get to share their stories of watching the moon landing. Registration is required by calling 330-399-8807.

Barn mural unveiling

CHAMPION

The public is invited to the unveiling of the Packard automobile Ohio History barn mural at 10 a.m. Friday at Don and Helen Fenstermaker’s barn, 973 Center St. East.

The mural is a partnership between the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, National Packard Museum, Trumbull County Historical Society and Ohio History Connection to showcase the legacy of the Packard automobile.

This is the eighth in a series of barns that will showcase innovators, innovations or accomplishments from Ohio history. Previously completed Ohio history barns include President Rutherford B. Hayes (Sandusky County), Annie Oakley (Darke County), Zoar Village Bicentennial (Tuscarawas County), Massillon Tigers vs. Canton-McKinley Football Rivalry (Stark County), Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry (Ottawa County), Tecumseh (Greene County) and first Medal of Honor recipient Jacob Parrott (Hardin County).

Facing burglary charge

WARREN

A not-guilty plea was entered Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court for Gerry D. Albers, 64, of Tod Avenue Northwest, on a charge of burglary, accused of climbing into the window of a home in the 100 block of Parkman Road Northwest at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Judge Terry Ivanchak set bond at $25,000.

Police responded to the home for a burglary in progress and were advised the suspect was an older male in a gray top and gray shorts with shoulder-length gray hair walking toward a store at the corner of Parkman Road and West Market Street. Police saw a man matching that description at the Sunoco gas station, 805 W. Market St. Officers took the man, later identified as Albers, back to the crime scene. The victim identified Albers as the person who tried to climb into her window, and Albers was arrested.

$32M for upgrades

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority on Wednesday awarded New Castle Sanitation Authority $32 million in financing for major upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, according to Pennsylvania Sen. Elder Vogel of Rochester, R-47. Vogel represents Lawrence County.

PENNVEST awarded a $23,437,982 low-interest loan and an $8,562,018 grant to the authority for the first phase of a multiphase project to upgrade the city’s 50-year-old sewage treatment plant.

PENNVEST financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state.

Location change

CANFIELD

The ABC Water and Storm- water District trustees meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been moved to Canfield Township Hall, 21 S. Broad St.

Committee to meet

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Township comprehensive plan committee will meet with Youngstown State University representatives at 6 p.m. today at the township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.