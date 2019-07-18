POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

July 14

Vandalism: Several pieces of heavy equipment were damaged at an Eastbrooke Trail residence.

BOARDMAN

July 12

Attempted burglary: A woman told officers two men in their late teens tried to enter her home in the 700 block of Golfview Avenue, possibly through a second-floor bedroom window.

Arrest: Police in the 100 block of Terrace Drive picked up a 15-year-old Youngstown boy wanted on a Mahoning County Juvenile Court warrant.

Burglary: Someone kicked open a rear door to a garage in the 5100 block of Sheridan Road and removed a $1,421 riding mower.

Breaking and entering: The landlord of a residence in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard alleged three people whom she had evicted stole numerous items, including a lawn mower, several extension cords and a sweeper, for an estimated $2,224 loss.

Theft: A Youngstown girl, 13, and a Campbell girl 15, were accused of stealing about $72 worth of merchandise that included a pair of slippers from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: A man reportedly left Walmart in a dark-colored Mercury after having made a fraudulent return on a can opener and a grating device.

Harassment: A Lockwood Boulevard man said his former wife’s brother sent him a derogatory text message that also contained an implied threat.

Theft: An employee with Taylor Kia of Boardman, 7870 Market St., noticed a $550 wristwatch had been stolen from his office while it was being charged.

Theft: Girard police relinquished custody of Ryan J. Hatcher, 31, to Boardman authorities, who charged him with theft. Hatcher, of Park Avenue, Girard, was accused of trying to take an $1,197 generator June 29 from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., by placing a $99 sticker on the item and paying that amount before fleeing without the item.

Theft: A Canfield woman reported her wallet stolen from a locker at a U.S. Route 224 fitness center.

July 13

Arrest: Officers answered a call about a man trying to sell items from a cardboard box at an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station, where they picked up Michael H. Tomlin, 36, of Ridge Avenue, Youngstown. Tomlin was wanted on an Austintown warrant charging him with a traffic violation.

Attempted burglary: A woman called 911 after reportedly seeing a man with blond hair, glasses and a white T-shirt trying to enter her Glendale Avenue home. The victim hid in an upstairs restroom until the would-be burglar left, a report indicated.

Drugs: While conducting an investigation in the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road, authorities took into custody Anthony J. Doan, who listed addresses on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Youngstown and in Galloway, Ohio, on charges of drug abuse, tampering with evidence and possessing drug-abuse instruments. Doan, 39, who also was wanted on a Youngstown warrant, had a hypodermic needle and a bag he discarded that contained a white powder that tested positive for heroin, police alleged.

Theft: Kendra L. Coleman, 31, of Fifth Street Southwest, Warren, was charged with stealing from Walmart $223 worth of food and clothing.

July 14

Attempted burglary: A would-be burglar damaged a window screen while trying to break into an apartment in the 800 block of Cook Avenue.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to arrest Jasmine S.L. Dawkins, 25, of Maryland Street Northwest, Warren, on a theft charge after Dawkins was accused of stealing two fruit baskets Feb. 14 from Edible Arrangements, 18 Boardman-Poland Road.

Domestic violence: Issac W. Black Jr., 47, of West Glen Drive, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged Black pushed her, causing the accuser to fall against a vehicle, after she had returned home from a family gathering.

Theft: Aiden A. Frith, 21, of Spring Street, Struthers, was charged in the theft of about $31 worth of property from Walmart.

Violation of a protection order: A South Avenue woman told police her former boyfriend tried to call her in violation of such an order that is in effect until 2020.

Theft: A traffic stop on Westview Drive led to the arrest of Christine L. Smith of Stadium Drive, Boardman, on a felony-theft warrant. Smith, 36, was accused of stealing $1,000 worth of women’s perfume June 21 from Ulta Beauty, 403 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A nurse with Grace Hospice, 7206 Market St., told officers a woman who was not authorized picked up a prescription at Walgreens Pharmacy, 7205 Market, meant for a patient.

Theft: A Youngstown woman’s purse was stolen while she patronized a Doral Drive big-box store.

Criminal mischief: A Jennette Drive man and other vehicle owners in the vicinity saw that eggs had struck their cars.

Domestic violence: A 15-year-old Boardman boy faced a charge after his father alleged the teen grabbed and pushed him when he asked the boy to clean the basement.

Menacing: A Mathews Road man said one of five women in a vehicle with whom he’s had ongoing issues threatened him when he asked them to turn down the volume of their music.

July 15

Arrest: Police at an East Midlothian Boulevard apartment building picked up Nicholas Y. Felder, 19, whose last known address was on South Heights Avenue in Youngstown. He was wanted on Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department probation-violation warrants.

Arrest: Authorities received information that a truck had struck a building in the 6200 block of Market Street and fled before arresting the driver, Daniel J. Webber Jr., 22, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, on a felony probation-violation warrant from Cuyahoga County.

Theft/drugs: Jack R. Veon II of Quincy Avenue, Columbiana, faced charges of theft, drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia after a men’s wallet and a tank top were taken from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. A search of his person revealed Veon, 40, had two glass vials of suspected methamphetamine and a pipe with suspected drug residue, a report stated.

Counterfeit: A manager with Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road, noticed a fake $50 bill in a register drawer.

Criminal damaging: An Argyle Avenue man saw that someone had spray-painted two windows to his home.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole from Walmart merchandise that included three pinatas.

Theft: A township woman noticed her wallet missing after having watched a baseball game at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Criminal damaging: A day care worker at Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., reported a man who entered and asked parishioners for money became argumentative when asked to leave, at which point he slammed a door and damaged one of its hinges.

Employee theft: A Walmart official who collected video evidence alleged it showed a worker on three occasions intentionally failing to self-scan a total of five pieces of merchandise valued at $32.

Theft: Eric M. Rouse, 27, of Sylvia Lane, Boardman, surrendered on a theft charge, related to a June 23 shoplifting situation in which $52 worth of items, including a bottle of fuel cleaner, was stolen from Walmart.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Kiowa Road man said a person to whom he gave his car to take it for brake work never returned the vehicle.

Theft: A man reportedly stole an auger and a cultivating device from Home Depot.

July 16

Domestic violence: Campbell authorities handed to township police Lesley P. Smith III, 38, of Weston Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a charge, related to a June 28 situation in which a Southern Boulevard woman who’s the mother of his children alleged Smith slapped her face and pushed the accuser during an argument about their relationship.

Threats: Shawn M. Georgiadis, 32, of South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a charge of making domestic-violence threats after a July 2 situation in which his stepfather alleged Georgiadis threatened to shoot and beat him up when the accuser asked him to leave the residence. A second family member made a similar allegation against Georgiadis, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street booked Staffon L. Hall, 25, of Victoria Street, Youngstown, on two domestic-violence counts after a March 23 situation in which his girlfriend, of Applecrest Court, alleged Hall struck her head and pushed her to the ground when she refused to allow him to take her car. Also, another woman alleged he shoved her into a sliding closet door when she tried to separate them.

Theft: A West Boulevard woman reported a $1,800 laptop computer and its case, as well as a chair, stolen from her vehicle.

Theft: A man noticed a gym bag containing five bathing suits and other items missing from his car on West Boulevard.

Menacing: A Poland man on South Commons Place told officers he had gotten a piece of mail in which was a pornographic cartoon image.

Theft/criminal damaging: Someone in the 7400 block of West Boulevard stole a wooden shelf from a car and spray-painted one of its doors.

Misuse of a credit card: A West Boulevard woman discovered someone had attempted to use a credit card at three township locations after the card had been stolen from her vehicle.

Theft: A West Boulevard woman showed police her car’s driver’s-side door and window that someone had spray-painted with purple paint.

Theft: A global positioning system and miscellaneous change were among items missing from several cars in the 5200 block of West Boulevard.

July 17

Arrest: Authorities responded to a possible burglary in the 8500 block of Ivy Hill Drive, where they took Cornelius Murray, 38, into custody. Murray, of North Lima Road, Poland, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of violating a Campbell Municipal Court order.