Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle at Market and 224

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A man was struck by a car traveling on U.S. Route 224 at 7:25 p.m. today and is in serious condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian Steven Boyd, 30, of Youngstown. was transported to St. Elizabeth and is in serious condition.

The driver Andrew Schrembeck, 16, of Boardman, was not injured.

Schrembeck was driving westbound on 224 near state Route 7 (Market Street) in the left turn lane. Boyd crossed 224 in the path of Schrembeck, causing his vehicle to strike Boyd, according to the patrol.