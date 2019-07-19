Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle at Market and 224
Staff report
BOARDMAN
A man was struck by a car traveling on U.S. Route 224 at 7:25 p.m. today and is in serious condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian Steven Boyd, 30, of Youngstown. was transported to St. Elizabeth and is in serious condition.
The driver Andrew Schrembeck, 16, of Boardman, was not injured.
Schrembeck was driving westbound on 224 near state Route 7 (Market Street) in the left turn lane. Boyd crossed 224 in the path of Schrembeck, causing his vehicle to strike Boyd, according to the patrol.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2011 midnight
Pedestrian injured
- April 27, 2013 11:06 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 critical, 3 others serious after crash on U.S. 224
- September 18, 2016 10:47 p.m.
Motorcyclist from North Lima seriously injured in crash on Route 224
- August 15, 2012 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Austintown man killed while walking on Midlothian
- November 14, 2010 midnight
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.