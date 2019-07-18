Party on the Plaza in downtown Youngstown


July 18, 2019 at 9:59a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Friday evening’s Party on the Plaza will take place on North Phelps Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic, from 6 to 11 p.m.

The event will feature music by Sparky B, SWAGG and No Funk No Justice. Admission is free. Adjacent restaurants will offer food and beverage specials during the event, which is family friendly and also pet friendly.

