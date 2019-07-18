Party on the Plaza in downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
Friday evening’s Party on the Plaza will take place on North Phelps Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic, from 6 to 11 p.m.
The event will feature music by Sparky B, SWAGG and No Funk No Justice. Admission is free. Adjacent restaurants will offer food and beverage specials during the event, which is family friendly and also pet friendly.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2015 1:05 p.m.
Get ready to party on the Plaza tonight with the House Band
- July 21, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Downtown parties on
- May 24, 2004 midnight
SUMMER EVENTS Parties move off the Plaza
- May 27, 2002 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Downtown buzzing with activity
- August 12, 2006 midnight
Music once again fills plaza with revelers
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.