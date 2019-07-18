Pa. brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in swimming pool


July 18, 2019 at 2:25p.m.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool.

Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.

Resuscitation efforts were not successful. Police have not released any names.

