Pa. brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in swimming pool
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool.
Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.
Resuscitation efforts were not successful. Police have not released any names.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 30, 2016 4:47 p.m.
Ohio police say 3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool
- August 19, 2008 8:46 a.m.
‘No swimming’ signs stolen; boy drowns
- May 26, 2015 2:48 p.m.
Boy, 10, drowns in pool at eastern Pennsylvania home
- July 12, 2004 midnight
Man drowns in pool
- August 12, 2013 8:39 a.m.
Boy, 4, drowns in neighbor’s pool
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.