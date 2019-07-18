Overdose deaths appear to be falling

NEW YORK

U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary numbers suggest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted data showing nearly 68,000 drug overdose deaths were reported last year. The number may go up as more investigations are completed, but the agency expects the tally will end up below 69,000.

Overdose deaths had been climbing each year since 1990, topping 70,000 in 2017.

But the overdose death rate is still about seven times higher than it was a generation ago.

International health emergency

GENEVA

The deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo is now an international health emergency, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday after a case was confirmed in a city of 2 million people. More than 1,600 people have died since August in the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is unfolding in a region described as a war zone.

The declaration comes days after a single case was confirmed in Goma, a major regional crossroads in northeastern Congo on the Rwandan border, with an international airport. Also, a sick Congolese fish trader traveled to Uganda and back while symptomatic — and later died of Ebola.

New mall businesses

NILES

A new business at Eastwood Mall is designed to bring out the “inner artist” in everyone. Busy Bees Pottery and Art Studio will open Aug 15. It is located in the Dillard’s Concourse, near Center Court.

Busy Bees enables the average person to learn the arts of pottery, mosaic-making, painting and glass fusing in a relaxed atmosphere. Workshops take place monthly, in addition to one-on-one lessons. Additionally, walk-ins are welcome six days a week. The studio may be booked for private events such as celebrating a birthday, ladies’ night out or BYOB canvas painting.

In late July, MM will open on Center Court in the mall. MM allows individuals to create precise, miniature replicas of themselves using 3D-printing technology. The figurines could be created for a variety of purposes.

3rd satellite center

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes announced Tuesday it would open its third satellite center on the campus of Wichita State University in the National Institute for Aviation Research in Wichita, Kan.

Move to new facility

HUBBARD

Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab Inc. will move into a new facility at 761 N. Main St. The new building is across the street from its current location. The business will offer expanded hours of operation and Dr. Michael Lyons will serve as the primary doctor.

