The Open: Ryan Fox birdies 6 of last 7, shoots back-9 29

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ryan Fox birdied six of his last seven holes to shoot 29 on his back nine at Royal Portrush.

No other player to finish his first round at the British Open so far has bettered 33 coming home.

Fox birdied Nos. 12-15, and then Nos. 17 and 18. He shot 3-under 68 and was one stroke off the lead held by Shane Lowry.

Brooks Koepka had been sharing the lead with Lowry but made his first bogey of the day, at the 17th, to drop to 3 under.

Tiger Woods was 6 over and without a birdie after 10 holes.