New path offers quiet refuge to South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Whatever the reasons people may have to make use of a new walking path, they likely will feel a sense of spirituality and connectivity, both of which could supersede the benefits of any exercise or workout regimen, a religious leader contends.

“This can be a place of solace for people to come to – a place of quietness, peace and a refuge,” the Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry said about a new paved path, which is flanked by four manicured and mulched gardens and a few benches. “It can be a good way to connect with God and nature.”

The Rev. Dr. Woodberry, the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches executive director, was among those who spoke during a ribbon-cutting, dedication and blessing ceremony Thursday afternoon to usher in the paved path in Irma Davis Park at Oak Hill and Kenmore avenues on the South Side.

Several dozen community leaders, elected officials and others braved temperatures in the high 80s and high humidity to attend the gathering and see the path, which is a project of the Oakhill Neighborhood Association.

