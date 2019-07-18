Man caught after chase, break in
YOUNGSTOWN
A Boardman man was taken into custody about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on the South Side after a chase that started when officers investigated a possible break-in at a vacant house.
Joseph Turner, 33, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of breaking and entering as well as a probation violation. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Auburndale Avenue and when they arrived they found an SUV in the drive that pulled away at high speed. Officers chased it, lost sight of it, and later found it abandoned in a field at Hillman Street.
Turner was caught on a nearby street after a witness described someone who ran through her yard. Police found a hot water tank inside the SUV and at the vacant home, they discovered a door that was kicked in.
