Jason Kokrak shoots 3-over 74 at The Open Championship


July 18, 2019 at 2:36p.m.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 3-over 74 in his first round of the 148th Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Kokrak had one birdie and four bogeys. He is currently tied for 99th place.

J.B. Holmes and Jon Rahm are leading the tournament 5 under par.

Rory McIlroy shot an 8-over par 79, and Tiger Woods is 6-over par after 16 holes.

