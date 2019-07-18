Infant, 3 adults rescued after accidentally being locked in SUV


July 18, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa.

Authorities say an infant and three developmentally disabled adults were rescued after they were accidentally locked in a hot sport utility vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that Bethlehem Township police officers were called to a residential group home just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after the four were accidentally locked inside the SUV.

Sgt. Shaun Powell said the key fob of the recently purchased vehicle was left inside, and the doors locked automatically. No spare was available, and an online security system was no longer active. With temperatures already around 80 degrees, police were unable to get inside.

Powell said fire department crews were able to puncture a window, and the victims were freed after 30 to 45 minutes. All were evaluated and had no health problems.

