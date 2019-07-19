Handel's at Midlothian temporarily closed


July 18, 2019 at 11:01p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Handel’s ice cream location at Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street is temporarily closed after being robbed Saturday.

A sign at the store reads: “For the safety of our customers and employees, this location will be temporarily closed while we evaluate protective security measures.”

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000