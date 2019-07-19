Handel's at Midlothian temporarily closed
YOUNGSTOWN
Handel’s ice cream location at Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street is temporarily closed after being robbed Saturday.
A sign at the store reads: “For the safety of our customers and employees, this location will be temporarily closed while we evaluate protective security measures.”
More like this from vindy.com
- January 3, 2015 12:01 a.m.
Handel’s expanding outside Ohio in 2015
- August 1, 2010 12:03 a.m.
Handel’s serves up special thanks to Valley customers
- April 20, 2013 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST || Ribbon-cutting
- August 19, 2010 midnight
Metro digest || Dems picnic
- January 2, 2015 10:55 p.m.
Handel's plans more expansions in 2015
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.