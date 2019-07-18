Gov. DeWine signs next 2-year, $69B Ohio budget, with 25 vetoes

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine approved a 4 percent cut in personal income taxes as part of Ohio’s next state budget, but he vetoed 25 other items today, including elements affecting Medicaid, education and young adult smokers.

The $69 billion, two-year spending plan eliminates the income tax for people earning less than $21,750, directs $550 million for educational wraparound services such as mental health counseling, and schedules the 2020 primary election on St. Patrick’s Day despite objections from Democratic lawmakers concerned that it will hinder voting.

It also raises the minimum age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21. DeWine vetoed a grandfather clause that would have exempted people who are 18 to 20 as of Oct. 1, noting that is the age range when most daily smokers begin that habit. He said the exemption would have been too burdensome for businesses.