Food giveaway Friday at East Side church
YOUNGSTOWN — Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a surplus food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Recipients must bring a photo ID.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 19, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Food giveaway Friday at Youngstown East Side church
- April 25, 2013 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- April 23, 2018 1:48 p.m.
East Side church hosts luncheon, food giveaway Tuesday
- September 14, 2017 9:31 a.m.
Food, clothing giveaway Friday at East Side Crime Watch
- August 16, 2013 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.