Food giveaway Friday at East Side church


July 18, 2019 at 3:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a surplus food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Recipients must bring a photo ID.

