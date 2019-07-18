Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges today, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision."

Epstein, with his hands folded before him, showed no reaction to the announcement by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman. His lawyers did not comment afterward.

The decision means Epstein will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

"I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community," Judge Berman said, citing a danger "certainly including the minor victims in this case and prospective victims as well."

He noted the "compelling testimony" at Monday's bail hearing by Epstein accusers Annie Farmer and Courtney Wild, who "testified that they fear for their safety and the safety of others if Mr. Epstein were to be released."

Wild, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Fla., pleaded with the judge to keep him jailed.

"He's a scary person to have walking the streets," Courtney Wild said during the Monday hearing.

Judge Berman said danger formed "the heart of this decision, that is to say, dealing with danger to others and to the community."

The defense had argued 66-year-old Epstein should be allowed to await trial under house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They said he wouldn't run and was willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.

The judge said he also rejected bail because Epstein presents a flight risk, in part because of his "great wealth and vast resources," including private jets, frequent international travel and a foreign residence in Paris.