Man apparently targeted another business before Cortland armed robbery

Bond set at $1 million

Staff report

CORTLAND

A Youngstown man who confessed Tuesday to robbing the Valley View gas station Monday apparently intended to commit his crime at another business.

Police Chief David Morris said Clayton Felder Jr., 20, of East Philadelphia Avenue can be seen in surveillance video at the Walgreens across the street from Valley View before 8 a.m., walking into the store wearing a bandana over his face after pulling open the electric doors.

No employees were in the front of the store, so he turned around and walked back out.

That is when he apparently went to the Valley View Food Mart, 650 S. Main St., while also wearing a bandana.

When he approached a clerk at a little before 8 a.m., he brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said. He walked out with the cash.

Morris said stores in that area had surveillance video cameras in operation. They showed Felder getting in and out of a car and putting on the bandana.

Police recovered what they believe is the gun and bandana, Morris said.

His bond was set at $1 million, and a not-guilty plea on aggravated robbery was entered in Central District Court.

When police learned Felder had a warrant out of Cleveland and might be staying at a home on Morrow Drive in Bazetta, they went there and arrested him about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He gave himself up without incident, Morris said.