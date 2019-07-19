Canfield man indicted in attacks on wife, daughter

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Canfield Township man arrested this past winter in an attack on his wife and daughter.

Louis Markulin, 60, of Brixton Crest, faces two felony counts of kidnapping, three felony counts of felonious assault, five misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and five misdemeanor charges of assault.

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 attack at his home where Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Markulin after they told deputies he assaulted both of them, reports said.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.