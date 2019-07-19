Canfield man indicted in attacks on wife, daughter
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Canfield Township man arrested this past winter in an attack on his wife and daughter.
Louis Markulin, 60, of Brixton Crest, faces two felony counts of kidnapping, three felony counts of felonious assault, five misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and five misdemeanor charges of assault.
The charges stem from a Feb. 21 attack at his home where Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Markulin after they told deputies he assaulted both of them, reports said.
Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 23, 2019 12:06 a.m.
Domestic dispute results in felony charges
- February 22, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Markulin jailed, accused of beating teen daughter, wife
- September 14, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Mahoning grand jury indicts Pa. man charged with rapes
- January 16, 2014 3:02 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS | Mahoning County grand jury indicts John Dellick on several felonies
- September 13, 2018 4:18 p.m.
Mahoning grand jury indicts serial rapist, man charged with stabbing daughter
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.