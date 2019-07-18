BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Tyler and Britnie Baker, Summitville, girl, July 16.
Patrick and Paige M. Collins, Lowellville, girl, July 16.
Tyjahnee Pritchard and Cameron Johnson, Youngstown, boy, July 16.
Deianira Johnson and Nate Olzak, Campbell, girl, July 16.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
William Clay and Amanda Leeworthy-Clay, Newton Falls, twin boys, July 14.
Sierra Poulson and Richard Krisely, Leavittsburg, boy and girl, July 14.
Alexis Reghetti and Shawn Hodges III, Warren, girl, July 14.
