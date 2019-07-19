Appeals court hears arguments of man convicted of killing Teddy Foltz
YOUNGSTOWN
Attorneys argued the constitutionality of Zaryl Bush’s murder trial and the viability of his post-conviction petition Thursday before 7th District Court of Appeals judges.
Bush, 49, is serving 33 years to life for torturing and killing 14-year-old Teddy Foltz of Struthers in 2013.
Cleveland attorney Michael Goins appeared on Bush’s behalf, arguing Bush was denied rights to have evidence suggesting his innocence presented during his trial.
Zaryl’s mother, Karen Bush, and his adult son, Noah, claim the Struthers officers who investigated Zaryl Bush didn’t interview certain eyewitnesses whose statements could have defended Bush and that evidence Karen Bush submitted to Bush’s trial attorney was never used.
Appellate Judge David D’Apolito questioned why the calls for Bush’s new evidence are being presented only now, during Bush’s second post-conviction appeal.
