Vote nears on financial rescue for Ohio’s nuclear plants
COLUMBUS (AP) — State lawmakers are closing in on a decision on whether to OK a financial rescue for Ohio’s two nuclear plants.
The proposal before the state Legislature would give the plants $150 million a year by adding a new fee onto every electricity bill in the state.
Votes could take place later today in both the Ohio House and Senate.
FirstEnergy Solutions says it needs a financial lifeline to keep open its nuclear plants near Toledo and Cleveland. It says the company will be forced to close them by next year, if it doesn’t get help from the government.
Opponents say the plants are outdated and giving them a financial lifeline would give the nuclear industry an unfair advantage over other power plants and energy sources.
