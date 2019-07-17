Unveiling of the Packard automobile Ohio History barn mural is Friday
CHAMPION
The public is invited to the unveiling of the Packard automobile Ohio History barn mural at 10 a.m. Friday at Don and Helen Fenstermaker’s barn, 973 Center Street East.
The mural is a partnership between the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, National Packard Museum, Trumbull County Historical Society and Ohio History Connection to showcase the legacy of the Packard automobile.
This is the eighth in a series of barns that will showcase innovators, innovations or accomplishments from Ohio history. Previously completed Ohio history barns include President Rutherford B. Hayes (Sandusky County), Annie Oakley (Darke County), Zoar Village Bicentennial (Tuscarawas County), Massillon Tigers vs. Canton-McKinley Football Rivalry (Stark County), Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry (Ottawa County), Tecumseh (Greene County) and first Medal of Honor recipient Jacob Parrott (Hardin County).
