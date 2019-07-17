Unlocked car? Stuff will be stolen

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a spate of car break-ins and vandalism that occurred on West Boulevard between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

One victim reported that her laptop was stolen from her unlocked car.

A second victim reported that shelves were stolen from his unlocked car, and the suspect spray painted “ty” on the side of the vehicle.

Two victims living at 7410 West Boulevard reported that their cars had been spray painted. The suspect had stolen spray paint from one of the vehicles painted “TY” on the side.

Four additional victims living at 5200 West Boulevard reported that items were taken from their unlocked cars.

Video surveillance at the apartment complex shows two white males in their mid 20s and one white female with blonde hair in her 30s taking items from various vehicles. They were driving a silver sedan with the license plate covered.