Trucker killed on I-76 in Canfield Township
CANFIELD
The Hiram Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was killed after a semi with a trailer he was driving overturned about 2:15 a.m. today on Interstate 76 on the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield Township.
A news release from the patrol said the semi was travelling east when it drifted off the side of the road into the median and overturned. The driver was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The release said it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
