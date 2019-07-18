Trial starts for supervisor in police shooting


July 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

EAST CLEVELAND

A trial is underway for a Cleveland police supervisor accused of failing to properly manage a chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a barrage of police gunfire.

The supervisor is facing misdemeanor charges related to the 2012 chase that involved 100 police officers and ended with officers firing 137 shots.

The trial for a second supervisor was postponed Monday. Neither was among the officers who fired at the car.

A defense attorney told jurors Monday that the police supervisor shouldn’t be held accountable for other officers who were speeding and running red lights.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900