Trial starts for supervisor in police shooting

Associated Press

EAST CLEVELAND

A trial is underway for a Cleveland police supervisor accused of failing to properly manage a chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a barrage of police gunfire.

The supervisor is facing misdemeanor charges related to the 2012 chase that involved 100 police officers and ended with officers firing 137 shots.

The trial for a second supervisor was postponed Monday. Neither was among the officers who fired at the car.

A defense attorney told jurors Monday that the police supervisor shouldn’t be held accountable for other officers who were speeding and running red lights.