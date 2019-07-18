Trial starts for supervisor in police shooting
Associated Press
EAST CLEVELAND
A trial is underway for a Cleveland police supervisor accused of failing to properly manage a chase that ended with two unarmed black people being killed in a barrage of police gunfire.
The supervisor is facing misdemeanor charges related to the 2012 chase that involved 100 police officers and ended with officers firing 137 shots.
The trial for a second supervisor was postponed Monday. Neither was among the officers who fired at the car.
A defense attorney told jurors Monday that the police supervisor shouldn’t be held accountable for other officers who were speeding and running red lights.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 5, 2015 midnight
Trial of officers might move to East Cleveland
- May 5, 2016 midnight
Court: White Ohio officers’; trial can’t move to black suburb
- June 6, 2015 midnight
Defense angry over effort to move trial
- July 2, 2015 midnight
Deal offered to white Cleveland police supervisors
- December 11, 2017 5:08 p.m.
Murder trial underway for ex-officer accused of killing teen
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.