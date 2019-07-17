State police investigating Shenango homicide

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle are investigating an incident early today that left one person dead and another person injured.

A shooting took place about 1 a.m. at a home on Bryson Hill Road.

The state police forsenic unit was still processing the crime scene about 8 a.m. today, a news release release said. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This is the second homicide within two weeks in Lawrence County.