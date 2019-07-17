State police investigating Shenango homicide
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle are investigating an incident early today that left one person dead and another person injured.
A shooting took place about 1 a.m. at a home on Bryson Hill Road.
The state police forsenic unit was still processing the crime scene about 8 a.m. today, a news release release said. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
This is the second homicide within two weeks in Lawrence County.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2017 3:01 p.m.
Hermitage, Pa., police investigating homicide
- March 25, 2009 6:05 p.m.
State Police in Lawrence Co. investigating man’s death
- August 12, 2016 12:10 a.m.
Remains found in Mercer County investigated as a homicide
- August 11, 2016 11:31 a.m.
UPDATE | Police agencies discuss body found in shallow Shenango Township grave
- October 17, 2018 12:10 a.m.
UPDATE | Police confirm New Castle victims were shot
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.