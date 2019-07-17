State police investigating Shenango homicide


July 17, 2019 at 9:10a.m.

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle are investigating an incident early today that left one person dead and another person injured.

A shooting took place about 1 a.m. at a home on Bryson Hill Road.

The state police forsenic unit was still processing the crime scene about 8 a.m. today, a news release release said. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This is the second homicide within two weeks in Lawrence County.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$329900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Negley


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289900