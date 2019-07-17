Search warrant served in child porn investigation
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are serving a search warrant on South Hazelwood Avenue as part of a child pornography investigation.
The home owner, Nicholas Yukon, age not available, refused to come out of the house and will be charged with obstructing justice, and could face additional charges, police said.
The warrant is part of an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.
